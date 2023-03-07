EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Reitz is coming off a sectional championship, but are not satisfied with stopping there.

Now they are preparing for the regional tournament in which they are taking the preparation day-by-day. They are looking to grow as much as possible before tip-off. Head Coach Austin Brooks said fresh change has made this team better this year.

“When you bring in something very new, change is always something that, it takes adjustments and I think the adjustments they’ve made has been phenomenal and I think they embraced everything we had coming in,” said Brooks.

Senior Isaac Higgs said the team’s focus is on defense.

“It’s going to be effort every game playing defense because I think our offense will always be able to score the ball but it’s going to be holding teams to below 60 points per game,” said Higgs.

Another senior, Will Franklin, said the leaders need to step up.

“We know we have to take over sometimes and especially in big games and we know our coaches trust us with that,” said Franklin.

The Panthers will play Jennings County on Saturday.