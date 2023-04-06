EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Reitz softball team has come out of the gate playing an tough schedule with North Posey and Henderson County. They are 1-3 right now.

Winning isn’t the only priority for this team. There are five seniors who played together since they were eight years old. One of those seniors, Riley Lawrence said that this season means more.

“It’s more special than anything. These girls are my best friends. We’ve been through highs and lows,” said Lawrence.

Head Coach, Chad Wissel had his daughter graduate last year. He’s been coaching this set of seniors, alongside his daughter since little league. So this means more to him as well.

“It’s like an era coming to an end for what we started,” said Wissel.

They’re slated for Harrison this Tuesday.