HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Thursday, former North Posey Athletic Director, Virgil Ferguson passed away.

Ferguson was in the military for over 20 years before retiring. He then became a volunteer assistant coach for North Posey’s girls’ basketball team.

After volunteering for a few years, North Posey High School appointed him as the athletic director.

Close friend of Ferguson and former North Posey principal Scott Streiter said Ferguson showed his kindness to everyone he met.

“Virgil was the North Posey way. There was never a time that I did not see him greet a bus driver, greet the team off the bus and take them to their locker room no matter what sport it was. Officials also loved him because Virgil just knew how to treat everyone with respect and make them feel welcome at our school,” said Streiter.

Ferguson leaves behind an big impression at North Posey.