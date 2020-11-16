Report: Calbert Cheaney joining Pacers as assistant coach

Former Indiana basketball player Calbert Cheaney speaks during a news conference for Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inductions in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Cheaney is a an inductee in the class of 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville native that has been taken all over the world through the sport of basketball is returning home to the Hoosier State.

ESPN reports Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday morning Calbert Cheaney will be joining the Inidana Pacers as an assistant coach.

Hoosier Homecoming: Calbert Cheaney is joining the Indiana Pacers as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Cheaney has been a G-League assistant with Atlanta for the past two years. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

Cheaney starred at Harrison High School where he graduated in 1989.

Cheaney then stood out as a player at Indiana University under coach Bob Knight for four years. He ended his career as the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer and a 3-time All-American.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)