River City Rodeo returns to Evansville this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The professional cowboys are coming back to Evansville this weekend.

The River City Rodeo returns for the first time since 1979.

This is a event sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. So, competitors will be trying to earn points towards the PRCA championships.

Jeff Lee says fans can expect a thrilling atmosphere. Lee tells Eyewitness News, “The rodeo we designed, it’s really kind of a rock atmosphere for a family. So I don’t care if you’re eighty or eight years old, there’s going to be an aspect of this rodeo, that’s going to be entertaining for everybody. And so it’s family friendly. It’s it’s high energy. , You’ve got cowboys going up against the livestock. It’s just really a great event.”

The rodeo will be Friday and Saturday at the Vanderburgh Co. 4-H Center.

(This story was originally published on May 13, 2021)