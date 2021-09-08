River Snodgrass wins week #3 Home Team Friday MVP

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) Behind a strong vote from Mt Vernon fans, River Snodgrass is the week #3 Home Team Friday MVP.

Snodgrass received nearly 3700 votes cast online at www.tristatehomepage.com.

The Wildcats running back rushed for 141 yards and 3 touchdowns last week in a win against Princeton. He also added a receiving TD.

“It’s super exciting to know that the community and all the guys on the team are supporting us with what we are doing and how hard we are working,” says Snodgrass. “It’s great. Coming off some not so great seasons going 3-0 and having MVP a couple weeks in a row is pretty great.”

Snodgrass receives a plaque from Tri-State Trophies.

(This story was originally published on September 8, 2021)