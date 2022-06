MOUNT CARMEL, Il. (WEHT) One of the most successful JUCO baseball coaches in the nation is moving to Division I. Mount Carmel head coach Rob Fournier has resigned to become an assistant at Western Kentucky University.

Fournier has spent 26 seasons leading WVC and has over 1,100 wins.

Wabash Valley went 59-9 last season and advanced to the JUCO World Series.