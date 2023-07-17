ROCKPORT, In. (WEHT) – Rob Schulte returns to his alma mater to leads the South Spencer girls basketball program.

Schulte was a member of the boys basketball team when he attended South Spencer and even had a stint helping coach the team later in life.

The school contacted him about possibly coming back to lead the lady Rebels and after thinking it over, he decided it was time to return to his alma mater.

While coach Schulte says they many areas he wants to improve on including balance and more discipline, but feels the ceiling can be very high for this team after some hard work and dedication is put forth.

“They need to know from day one what the expectation is,” coach Schulte stated. “When we met with them the first day it was laid out. They showed up this summer and I though that was really important to us getting the ground work laid for what we want to do.”

Many players on the team have already been coached by Schulte while they were in junior high school.

Schulte says he’s excited for what the future holds for this program and is happy to lead the charge.