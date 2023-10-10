EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The ‘Interim’ tag has been stripped from Robbe Tarver as the University of Evansville names him the 7th head coach in Aces men’s soccer history.

After being hired as an assistant ahead of the 2020, COVID-19 season, former head coach Marshall Ray needed Tarver and his experience in leading training sessions, keeping up with student academics and much more within the program. Now that he has proved he can coach at this level, Tarver cannot be more proud of the decision made by the Aces athletic department.

“Just to know that we’re going to be here and kind of lay down some roots and keep building the foundation that we’ve had here at Evansville,” Tarver said. “you know, working here for a while with Coach Ray. And yeah, I don’t I don’t think much changes. I think being here for so long, we kind of know how we’re playing right now. A lot of the things that we talk about, what we want to do with the program, are similar to how it was when Coach Ray was here. You know, we want to be a team that plays a nice style, wins games, and then off the field we’re good in the in the classroom and good in the community. And I think that that doesn’t change.”

UE men’s soccer will travel to Bloomington on Wednesday to play the Indiana Hoosiers at 6:00 p.m. Central.