FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern wide receiver Rory Heltsley is the week #9 Home Team Friday MVP.

Heltsley wins the award after a 145 yard and 2 TD performance in last Friday’s win against Boonville.

“He’s tremendous and he’s been great for us all year,” says Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart. “All of our guys have, but Rory has been at a different level.”

Heltsley receives a plaque from TriState Trophies.

(This story was originally published on October 20, 2021)