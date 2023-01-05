HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After a successful season on the gridiron in Henderson, defensive lineman Saadiq Clements is officially a Cardinal. Clements signed his name on the dotted line today to play for Louisville this upcoming fall.

Originally, Clements had committed to play for Purdue, but just a few days after former Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm took the coaching position in Louisville, Clements made the switch as well staying in the Commonwealth.

“I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” said Clements. “It’s been a very stressful journey. Just the whole recruiting process in general. It’s a dream come true, I’ve always thought about it since I was a little kid and it’s coming true.”

“A big day for the community for our football program,” said head coach Josh Boston. “To have a guy like Saadiq that was recruited the way he was and the way that he handled everything through the recruiting process, maturely. Just proud of him for today and the way everything has unfolded for him.”

Clements was surrounded by his family and friends in a packed Henderson County High School cafeteria donning their cardinal red.