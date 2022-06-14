EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Applications are open for Dan Scism Scholarship Award, offered to male graduating seniors from high school in spring, 2022. Applicants must register to compete in the 2022 Evansville Courier & Press Men’s City Golf Tournament.

The Dan Scism Scholarship Award is named in honor of the Evansville Courier & Press Men’s City Golf Tournament founder and former sports editor of The Evansville Courier. Selection is based on:

Academic Achievement

Excellence in Character

Financial Need

Involvement in the Spirit of Golf (Golfing ability is not a criterion)

Applications for the Dan Scism Scholarship Award will be accepted beginning March 1, and must be submitted with all required information by Friday, June 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. CDT. To apply, click here.