Scott Rolen comes up short in Hall Of Fame voting

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Scott Rolen in action against the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game, Saturday, July 14, 2012 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WEHT) Scott Rolen will have to wait at least one more year to get “the call”.

The former Jasper star missed the cut in the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame vote. Rolen received 63.2 % of votes cast. Players must receive 75% to be elected into the Hall of Fame.

Rolen is one of the best third basemen in the history of the game. He won 8 gold gloves and was named an All-Star 7 times. Rolen has over 2000 hits and 300 home runs.

This was Rolen’s 5th year on the ballot.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2022)