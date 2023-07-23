HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Scott Rolen made his name on the baseball field at Jasper High School. That allowed him to be drafted in the 2nd round of the Major League Baseball draft in 1993 and, like the phrase goes, “the rest is history.”

With his family on hand, Scott Rolen was officially inducted into the Baseball hall of fame in Cooperstown. He also spent time playing for the Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and the St. Louis Cardinals where he became a world series champion.

He was the National League Rookie of the Year for 1997, is a seven time all-star eight time gold glove winner and he also won the Silver Slugger Award in 2002

But with everything he has accomplished in his time on the field, he says it’s important to never forget where you come from.