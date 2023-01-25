JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Scott Rolen’s Pro Baseball Hall of Fame induction was announced last night.

Rolen played at Jasper High School where Terry Gobert is still serving as the coach. Gobert said what made Rolen a Hall of Famer was he had no weaknesses in his play.

“He was a very effective hitter. I’ve never seen anyone better defensively in my lifetime at third base. He’s an outstanding baserunner, then you hear about the locker room and leadership. That’s where I think the numbers are important, but where is his weak side?” said Gobert.

Gobert also said that Rolen’s humbleness on the field was another reason why he was able to get enough ballots with his name on it.

“He’s a throwback to the old days. I think that helped him with some of the older writers because he played this game everybody wanted this game to be played,” said Gobert.

Rolen’s induction ceremony will take place on July 23rd.