EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana hosted Screaming Eagles Madness on Wednesday night. With just under three weeks until they tip off their seasons, the men’s and women’s basketball teams were thrilled to have fans in Screaming Eagles Arena again.

Head coach Rick Stein led the women’s team to a 12-17 record last season, falling in six games decided by five points or less. But that has not stopped the effort this team has put in during the offseason. Projected 6th in the Ohio Valley Conference in 2023-24, the USI women’s basketball team is poised for success.

“It feels great having everyone here,” said senior forward, Meredith Raley. “I mean, this is a great show out. Everything that we wanted and we’re so excited for this season. Just give everyone a little preview of what we’re about and what we do. I think that’s what’s most exciting about tonight.”

On the other side of things, the men’s team is projected to finish 9th in the conference. Head coach Stan Gouard is looking to lead his team over the .500 mark for the first time in the new Division I era. With the guidance of the fans, and city of Evansville behind them, the men’s team aims for the same type of success.

“I mean, it feels great to see the support we’re going to get during the season,” said junior guard Jeremiah Hernandez. “Obviously, not everyone’s here, but I mean, a lot of season ticket holders are here. And talking to Coach G, he’s expressed, you know, we have a lot of love coming in this year and we’re feeling it tonight.”

Both teams will tip-off the 2023-24 season on Monday, Nov. 6 with the men’s team at St. Louis and the women’s team hosting Wright State at Screaming Eagles Arena.