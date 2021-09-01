Sean DeLong wins week #2 HTF MVP

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) – When you think Gibson Southern football, you probably think about it’s prolific quarterback play under Brady Allen.

But last Friday against New Albany, it was the running back’s time to shine.

Sophomore Sean Delong was an animal on Friday, rushing for 172 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Titans to a 63-24 win over New Albany.

That performance caught the attention of the voters this week. Delong received an incredible 29,000 MVP votes in the week two poll.

Delong’s impact at running back has helped Gibson Southern to a 2-0 record, and it’s why the sophomore was voted the week two Home Team Friday MVP.



“The first couple runs were pretty cool, but the offensive line is just really, really good this year, and just really dominated [New Albany’s] defensive line this week,” DeLong said. “It’s just really awesome; all the fans that voted for me. I just really appreciate it. “

Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart said the team’s balance offensively allowed DeLong to exploit New Albany’s defense on Friday.



“Week one, we got a lot of man and a lot of people in the box, and we threw for a lot of yards,” Hart said. “This week they emptied out the box, and tried to take some passing stuff away from us, and we ran the ball really effectively. So, I think that’s a great sign for us moving forward, that we can run it and we can throw it; you kind of pick your poison.”