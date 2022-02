VALPARAISO, Ind. (WEHT) A career night from Blake Sisley and a 16-0 run to start the second half, wasn’t enough Monday night for the Aces.

Evansville loses to Valpo for the second time in three days, falling to the Beacons 74-69.

Sisley led UE with 18 points. Shamar Givance added 12 points and a career high 10 assists.

The Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) will be at Loyola on Wednesday.