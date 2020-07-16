Second softball tournament kicks off at Deaconess Sports Park

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) — Despite the recent rise in coronavirus cases, Vanderburgh County is hosting a major softball tournament for a second straight week.

The US Specialty Sports Association Softball Tournament kicked off Wednesday at Deaconess Sports Park.

More than 200 teams with thousands of players and family members traveled to the area from several states.

Organizers say safety guidelines are in place to protect everyone.

“We recommend masks. Everybody don’t wear them, but we recommend them to be worn. We got the hand sanitizer sitting around everywhere, and people are using it. So, they’re actually using the stuff,” Tim Foster, state director of Indiana USSSA fast pitch, said.

Foster says Evansville gets about $4.6 million from the tournament.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

