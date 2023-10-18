HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mater Dei vs. Tell City is one of the biggest matchups on Friday night. The Wildcats beat the Marksmen last year, but these two teams are very different. Mater Dei is 2-7, meanwhile Tell City is 6-3.

Tell City’s success has come off the backs of their star running backs, Landon and Noah Terry. The twins each have over 1,000 rushing yards this season. Head coach, Malin Webb said the team will rely upon them again in this game.

“This year we are relying on Noah and Landon Terry at our running back positions to be those guys to vault us,” said Webb.

Mater Dei’s head coach, Mike Goebel, knows that slowing them down is the path to victory. Even though the Wildcats have not had the best record, they’ve been playing well down the stretch. Goebel is proud of that.

“They could’ve chucked it and gone through the motions and wait for the season to end. That is not the case. These guys are hungry and fired up,” said Goebel.

The matchup will be at Tell City on Friday at 7 p.m.