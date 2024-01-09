EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Screaming Eagles guard Vanessa Shafford has earned a co-player of the week honor in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The junior averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds per game over the last week, and shot 50% from beyond the arc. A career high 26 point-performance against Tennessee state came on a 9-of-15 shooting day, six of which knocked down from distance.

Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech Shafford also played to a career high but in the rebound category with 15.

The Screaming Eagles suit up again this Thursday at SIUE with tip-off set for 5:00 pm.