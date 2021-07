EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The SIAC has announced its male and female Athlete of the Year.

Colton Pence and Isaiah Swope are both Male Athlete of the Year. Pence played football for Memorial while Swope played basketball at Castle.

Ryleigh Anslinger is the Female Athlete of the Year. She played basketball and soccer at Memorial.

