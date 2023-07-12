ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – South Spencer replaced former basketball coach and athletic director Matt Britton.

Josh Bowlds is the new AD, while former Evansville Christian boys basketball coach, Aaron Thompson is taking over the basketball team.

Bowlds says as the new athletic director he wants to improve more than just basketball.

“We want to put South Spencer back on the map. Obviously we’re known for basketball, but we want to see our other sports do well too,” said Bowlds.

Thompson described what style of play the boys basketball team will have.

“Hopefully on the court, they’ll see an exciting brand of basketball. Maybe a little bit of up-tempo, trying to create some quick offense off of defensive stops,” said Thompson.

The Rebels will look to have more postseason success than previously in boys basketball after back-to-back PAC championships.