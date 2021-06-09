Southridge advances to baseball semistate for third straight year

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) Southridge has made a habit of deep post-season runs lately. The Raiders have played in the 2A state championship game in each of the last two seasons. This season, they are nearing a berth in the 3A title game.

Southridge will play Brebeuf in the 3A semistate on Saturday. The winner will advance to the state championship at Victory Field.

“The more you can be in a position, the more comfortable you get. They’ve all been there. It’s kind of like that been there, done that. The bright lights shouldn’t effect them.” said head coach Gene Mattingly. “They’ve still got to go out there and compete, and they’ve got to play a very good Brebeuf team. And just because you have experience, doesn’t mean you’re going to win. You still have to execute. But it certainly doesn’t help to have that kind of experience.”

The Raiders and Brebeuf will play at noon central time at Ruxer Field.

