HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Friday’s high school football game between Southridge and Boonville has now been pushed back to 8:00 CT/9:00 EST per Southridge Athletics. Add this to the list of games in the tri-state that have delayed due to excessive heat.



Southridge began the season 0-1 with a 45-13, week-one loss at Heritage Hills. Boonville is entering week-two 1-0 after defeating Paoli 26-16 last Friday.