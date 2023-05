HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Southridge Raiders have hired Ryan Haywood as their next basketball coach.

Haywood is a Mt. Carmel (Ill) graduate. He coached there for six season where he was a two-time IBCA Coach of the Year.

Recently he’s won a regional championship with Loogootee. His team was one point away from going to the state championship game in a loss to the eventual state champions. In his four years there he was 76-24.