HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) Kyle Swafford is the new boys basketball head coach at Southridge.

Swafford spent the last 8 years at Monrovia where he coached boys and girls. Swafford went a combined 116-78 and won three sectioanls.

He places Mark Rohrer who is now the head coach at Gibson Southern.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2021)