Southridge Raiders win 3A State Championship

(WEHT) – The third time was the charm for the Southridge Raiders.

It was the third straight season Southridge found itself in the title game, but the state championship was still eluding the raiders.

In the bottom of the third, with bases loaded, Ethan Bell with a chance to give Southridge a lead, but he striked out.

Bottom of the fifth, Ethan Bell was up again with another opportunity, an RBI double and two runs get home, Southridge on the board with a 2-0 lead.

The Raiders defeated the Hanover Central Wildcats 2-0 on Tuesday to claim their first State Championship.