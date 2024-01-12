POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – North Posey, Mount Vernon, Southridge, Jasper, and Reitz are all sent athletes to Kokomo for state championship action.

This could be the last year that these girls compete in a non-IHSAA postseason, as the sport may be moved from an emerging sport to a fully sanctioned one next year.

But several competitors like North Posey’s Lydia Justuce were just pumped up ahead of this year’s competition.

“We are definitely pumped to have this good of an opportunity. It’s a big deal to all of us, especially with being new to it,” said Justuce.

Winners will be crowned Friday night.