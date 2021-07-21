Sportscenter Anchor Michael Eaves talks NBA Finals with Daybreak team

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Sportscenter Anchor Michael Eaves covers the NBA for ESPN, bringing in millions of viewers. The western Kentucky native still makes time for home.

Eaves joined Daybreak Anchor Jake Boswell and Meteorologist Ron Rhodes Wednesday to break down the Milwaukee Bucks Game 6 victory Tuesday night securing their first NBA title in 50 years.

Eaves is a South Hopkins High School graduate and University of Kentucky alumnus. He spent time sharing stories of his experiences growing up in Hopkins County, and why he chose UK over Western Kentucky University.

Eaves shared that his family still lives in the Madisonville area and he loves coming home to visit.

The Sportscenter Anchor joined ESPN in 2015.