THIS EVENING: Clear & cold with temps falling into the 20s. Winds S 0-5.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & cold. Low of 17-22. Winds S 0-5.

MONDAY: Sunny & warmer after noon with a high of 48-51. Winds SW 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Clear & cold. Low of 23-28. Winds SW 0-5.

TUESDAY: Sunny & warmer with a high of 51-56. Winds S 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May