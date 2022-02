OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Bill Ping has accomplished a lot in his 94 years. He is a World War II veteran, he was a pastor, and he's a super cool grandpa. Each winter, Ping makes hot chocolate for his grandchildren and great-grand children while they fly down the hill on sleds.

"I kept looking out the window watching cause that's what I do," said Ping. "I thought that looks like fun, I haven't done that for a while I think I'll just try that."