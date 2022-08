FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern QB Tanner Boyd is the week #1 Home Team Friday MVP.

Boyd had 4 touchdowns and 310 total yards in the Tians season opening win.

“First drive, nerves were high. I had a lot of teammates calm me down,” says Boyd. “It’s great that we have a community that backs us up by voting. It’s awesome.”

Boyd wins with 62% of the online vote.