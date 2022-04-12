INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) There’s a new home run king in Evansville. Tanner Craig has set the Aces new career mark with his 41st home run.

The slugging first baseman did it in an Aces 11-1 win at Butler.

“Skip’s (head coach Wes Carroll) has believed in me since I walked on campus and for him to give me that opportunity as a freshman to where I’m at now, it means a lot to me,” said Craig on what breaking the record means to him. “Especially after this summer, I battled some sickness, lost a bunch of weight, and was out all fall and to come back and have my teammates believe in me the way that they do it just means a lot to me.”

Craig’s breaks the 40 year old record set by Jeff Starks.

Photo courtesy: UE Athletics