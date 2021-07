Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday, July 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Aces won 66-58. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Team USA continues to dominate in Women’s 3×3 basketball. The Americans stay perfect with a pair of early wins Monday morning in Tokyo.

USA defeats Italy 17-13 and China 21-19. Jackie Young scored a total of five points in both games.

The US is a perfect 6-0 and the only team without a loss.