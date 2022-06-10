WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tecumseh Braves axed records as they won the Class A softball state championship 11-5 over the South Central (SC) Satellites on June 10. The Braves broke records for most runs and hits in a Class A Indiana state softball championship game.

Tecumseh didn’t waste any time to slash the Satellites as freshman Katelyn (K-Sue) Marx singled and stole 2nd, 3rd and home to put the Braves up 1-0 in the first.

Junior Karsyn Flowers diced up a Satellites pitch for a two run homerun to center field later in the first to put the Braves ahead 3-0.

Center fielder Olivia Marks of SC hit a sac fly to tie the game at 3. Tecumseh would intentionally walk SC’s senior Delanie Gale to load the bases and the Braves prevented further damage when Satellites’ senior Mackenize Lenze hit into a force out at third.

The Lady Braves broke the 3-3 tie in the fourth as sophomore Jenna Donohoo knocked in K-Sue Marx with an RBI to left field. Karsyn Flowers followed and knocked in Donohoo with a RBI double to put the Braves up for good 5-3.

Tecumseh would add a pair of runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to go up 10-3. The Satellites’ senior Aubrie Hiigli hit a two run homer to make the score 10-5 going into the final inning.

The Braves final run came in the seventh on a wild pitch by the Satellites and Donohoo took advantage and scored for the game’s final score.

The state title is Tecumseh’s fourth overall after winning titles in 2009, 2011 and 2017. The Braves has made the title game three out of the past five years with winning the title twice and losing in 2019.

A celebration for Tecumsah’s State Championship will be held at the school’s softball field on June 11 at 5 p.m. with a fire truck parade to follow about 6. The team will be signing autographs and the school will cheer for their baseball team at semi-state.