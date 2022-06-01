LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tecumseh baseball is ready to show up in regionals this weekend after two impressive wins on Monday. The Braves took down Wood Memorial 11-2 and then shut out Springs Valley 11-0, ending the game in five innings.

This team has an interesting dynamic. There are no seniors on the squad, so the juniors say they know the next two seasons they’ll only be able to get stronger together.

The braves made it to regionals last season, but ran into trouble when they took on Loogootee, so this season they say they have the confidence they need to make it past. Tecumseh will take on New Washington on Saturday at 10:30am in Loogootee.