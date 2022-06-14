LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Tecumseh baseball will get another shot at a state championship. The Braves have advanced to the 1A championship game for the third time in school history.

The Braves finished runner-up in 2002 and 2010.

“The excitement has settled in. It doesn’t feel like we are going to Victory Field this week,” says junior Conner Anglin. “But we know what’s at the end of the week and we have to get the job done.”

Tecumseh will play Lafayette Central Catholic Saturday afternoon at 3:30 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.