WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tecumseh Lady Braves proved themselves again and are coming home with another state title after beating the Caston Comets 6 – 0.

The back-to-back championship win comes as the Braves earn their fifth state title.

Eyewitness News will carry highlights from the IHSAA Class 1A Softball State Tournament in tonight’s newscast.

UP NEXT: Henderson County’s state title hopes dashed by Ballard Bruins