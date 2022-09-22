LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Five weeks into the high school football season and the Tecumseh Braves are still perfect.

Tecumseh is 5-0. That’s the best start to a season for the Braves since 2008.

“I think it’s a band of brothers that they are playing for each other, not necessarily for themselves,” says head coach Bret Szabo. “Nobody wants to be that guy that makes a mistake and lets his brother down. It’s been really important out here and you can really feel it.”

“I think we all have great relationships,” adds senior quarterback Drew Dupont. “All the players. I think we just come in, do our stuff and we just leave it at that. No horsing around. Just great relationships and we want to get our stuff done.”

Tecumseh will be at North Posey Friday night.