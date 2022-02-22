LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Tecumseh will have a chance to make school history on Saturday. The girls basketball team will play in the program’s first state championship game.

Tecumseh heads to the finals red-hot. The Braves have lost only two games in the new year.

“In softball they have had success and went places. In volleyball they have had success. And we have in basketball but we haven’t went this far,” says head coach Adam Lubbehusen. “The kids are humble about it. They are also excited but they are humble. I think they will be ready to go.”

Tecumseh will play Lafayette Central Catholic in the Indiana 1A state finals. Tip-off is 9:30 AM in Indianapolis.