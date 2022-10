JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tecumseh girls volleyball team is on their way to State after taking down Indianapolis Lutheran at Jasper High School.

The Braves beat their opponent 3 sets to 0, and will now move on to face Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian.

Tecumseh will compete in the IHSAA Class 1A Volleyball State Championship on November 5 in Muncie, Indiana.