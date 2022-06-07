LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One school has the chance of winning two state titles within just days of each other. Tecumseh softball is heading to the state championship game on Friday and the baseball team will play in semi-state on Saturday.

The Lady Braves had the chance of winning state in 2019 but fell short, so they have the extra momentum pushing them into this weekend’s matchup against South Central on Friday at 4:30pm CT at Purdue.

There are no seniors on this year’s Braves baseball team, so this squad is confident in their abilities to improve together and have two stellar seasons back-to-back with the same lineup next year. They will take on Shakamak on Saturday at 12pm CT in Jasper.