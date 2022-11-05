MUNCIE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tecumseh Braves took a tough loss this weekend as they fought against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in volleyball.

The two teams met in Muncie for the IHSAA Class 1A Volleyball State Tournament on Saturday. The Braves’ Twitter account shared the final score on social media shortly after the match, but praised the team for their hard work.

“Braves played hard until the end but fell to the FW Blackhawks 2-3,” reads their post on Twitter. “Braves finish as class 1A state runners-up. It was a great season, our team has a lot to be proud of. We will miss our seniors, Jaylin and Bri. You will be missed.”

The Tecumseh Braves finish their season 31-5. Click here for more information on Saturday’s match.