LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The state title in volleyball is up for grabs this weekend. Tecumseh made history by making their way to the title game for the first time in program history. The lady Braves are coming off of an exciting semi-state win last weekend in Jasper against Indianapolis Lutheran where they swept the Saints 3-0.

The Braves, 31-4, have only lost 16 sets total in the entire season and only five of their 31 wins didn’t result in a shutout. Tecumseh is ranked #2 heading into the final weekend.

They say that it still hasn’t really hit them that they could be state champions in just a few days, but they know it’s ‘win or go home,’ so they’re ready to give it their all.

“It’s really exciting for our community,” said head coach Katie Johnson. “Everybody’s getting a lot more involved and coming out watching the games and just backing these kids 100 percent, so that’s been really neat.”

“I don’t that it’s really hit me yet that we’re going,” said junior Hannah McGee. “But we’ve also done a lot of prep and we’ve been watching film and just really trying to look at the competition and stuff, but we’re doing really good.”

“Just every day you just gotta tell yourself ‘we’re in this for a reason,'” said sophomore Katelyn Marx. “You just have to think to yourself ‘we got this far, we just gotta finish it off now.'”

This is the fourth team from Tecumseh to make it to State in 2022. The girls basketball and softball teams both won state titles and the baseball team came in as the runner-ups.

Two seniors, Bri Marx and Jaylin Boger, will play their last game with the Braves on Saturday and Coach Johnson teared up when talking about them.

“I’m just really proud of how hard they’ve worked this year and the leadership they brought to this group… I can’t say anything else,” said Johnson.

The Braves will take on Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian on Saturday in Muncie.