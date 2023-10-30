LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tecumseh volleyball will play in the state championships on Saturday at Ball State. This comes a year after the Braves lost at this point a year ago.

This team not only has championship experience from last year’s loss, but also with 2023’s softball state championship in which many of the players also played on that team.

“Our whole team has played in a championship game I think. That really helps with experience and that we’ll be calm and play our game,” said one player, Jenna Donohoo.

Donohoo’s teammate, Payge Johnson agreed.

“A lot of us play softball and we got to go through that two years in a row together. So we know what it’s like to go to state,” said Johnson.

The head coach, Katie Johnson, said that last year’s volleyball loss still makes this team want to right the ship.

“Last year left them hungry. They wanted to do everything they could to get back to that match,” said Johnson.

The match is set for Saturday at 11 EST vs. Southwood.