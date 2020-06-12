Tell City Head Football Coach resigns

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Aaron Clements, Tell City’s Head Football Coach and a PE/Health teacher, has resigned, according to the school.

Clements coached the Marksmen for 2 seasons and had an 8-12 record. He led the team to their first .500 season since 2013.

“We thank Aaron for his hard work within our football program these past two years. We feel that the program is in better shape now than it has been in awhile, and we look forward to continuing that improvement. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Andy Brunner, Tell City’s Athletic Director, said in a news release.

The school says a search for Clements’ replacement will begin immediately.

Aaron Clements Resigns as Tell City Head Football Coach pic.twitter.com/rC9EIhN540 — Tell City Athletics (@MarksmenSports1) June 12, 2020

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)