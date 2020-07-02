Tell City names Mac Webb new football coach

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) Tell City has hired Mac Webb as it’s new football head coach. Webb takes over the Marksmen program after spending 3 seasons as an assistant at Owensboro.

Webb also spent 4 seasons as an assistant at South Spencer. He also played at South Spencer, earning all-state honors as an offensive lineman twice.

Tell City went 5-5 last season.

