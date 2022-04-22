NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) The Tri-State may be losing one of the area’s premier professional golf events. The Dormie Network, which owns Victoria National Golf Club, is opting out of it’s contract with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship after 2023.

The event could return to the Newburgh course for additional years, but Korn Ferry Tour and Victoria National would have to agree to a new contract.

TOUR Vision Promotions owner Patrick Nichol currently manages the tournament and he says his is working on keeping the tournament at Victoria National. Nichol tells Eyewitness News Sports Director Randall Parmley, “All options are being explored to keep the the tournament in southern Indiana and at Victoria National.”