EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Professional tennis returns to Evansville this week. The Women’s Hospital Classic is back and features some of the best young female players in the world.

“Our number one seed has played in the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open,” says Tournament Director Kim Poynter. “Eight of our top ten players played at Wimbledon.”

This is a UTSA sanctioned event so points and world ranking are on the line, as well as $60,000.

The tournament runs through the weekend.